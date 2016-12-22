Official: Southbound Rt. 17 back open after railroad repair

Update: Both southbound lanes of Route 17 in Yorktown are back open, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The closure was due to a repair that needed to be made to the railroad tracks.

Previously, 11:34 a.m.

Both southbound lanes of Route 17 in Yorktown are shut down after a crash, officials said.

The closure is near the railroad tracks, in the 7600 block, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey.

The Virginia State Police are handling the investigation, Ivey said.

A state police dispatcher said the crash was just after 10 a.m. The reason for the closure is damage to the tracks, she said.

There not life-threatening injuries, she said.