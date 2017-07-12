Official: Williamsburg Travelodge damaged by gunfire

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating after the Travelodge Inn in Williamsburg was damaged by gunfire earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at the hotel at 120 Bypass Road about 10:45 p.m. July 5, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Shelley Ward.

There, deputies found that windows had been shot out in two of the rooms, and they collected shell casings in the driveway, Ward said.

The rooms were vacant at the time the incident happened, and not injuries were reported, she said.

Investigators do not have suspect information to release. Anyone with information that can assist them should call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.