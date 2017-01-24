Officials: 3 arrested in shooting at Williamsburg Walmart, 2 wanted

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at the Walmart in Williamsburg, officials said.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the store, at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive, just before midnight Dec. 29, officials said in a news release.
Investigators believe two separate groups began arguing, and at some point shots were fired between the groups in the parking lot, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Kevin W. Clark, 24, with a last known address in the 4000 block of Battery Boulevard in Williamsburg, was arrested in connection with the shooting on Jan. 11. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, felony property damage, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said.
Amber R. Stewart, 23, with a last known address in the 100 block of Lamplighter Place in Williamsburg was arrested Jan. 12. She is charged with felony property damage.
Clarence W. Edmonds, 22, with a last known address in the 1200 block of Jamestown Road in Williamsburg, was arrested Jan. 18. He is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.
Investigators are still trying to identify two more people in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.