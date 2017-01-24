Officials: Scammers pretending to be local deputies, IRS

Local law enforcement officials are warning of another round of phone scams where callers are claiming to be local deputies and representatives with the Internal Revenue Service.

In one scam, a computer-generated caller claims to be an IRS representative with a "final notice" that the IRS is filing a lawsuit, according to a recording shared by the York-Poquoson Sherriff's Office.

The caller gives a number and says to call back "immediately."

A person who contacted the sheriff's office about the scam said the message he or she received stated an arrest warrant was issued, officials said.

The calls have been reported to come from multiple numbers: 346-229-9798, 206-785-1685 and 360-667-5411.

In a different scam, the callers pose as sheriff’s deputies, Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hieatt said in a news release.

In this scam, the caller is using the sheriff's office phone number (757-385-4555) and telling people they have outstanding warrants and need to turn themselves in. In the past, they have tried to extort money from people as "fines" for missed jury duty, officials said on social media.

"We would like to continue to remind the public that we do not contact people about outstanding warrants (or missed jury duty) and will never ask for money over the phone," Hieatt said.