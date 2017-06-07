Three first-time candidates seek Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor

In the shadow of Virginia's close-fought Democratic gubernatorial primary, three Democrats from the Washington, D.C., suburbs who have never held office are competing to be the state's next lieutenant governor.

Attorney and former federal prosecutor Justin Fairfax, who narrowly lost the 2013 Democratic primary for attorney general, leads in endorsements and campaign cash. Lobbyist and former Democratic operative Susan Platt launched a late campaign focused on resisting President Donald Trump and electing women to higher office. And Gene Rossi is running a largely self-financed underdog bid after retiring from a 27-year career as a federal prosecutor.

The lieutenant governor's job is limited: Preside over the state senate and cast tie-breaking votes, serve on various boards and fill in if the governor is incapacitated.

The office also serves as a stepping stone for higher office, and almost every lieutenant governor in modern history has run for governor (including the Democratic incumbent, Ralph Northam).

The race, although a low-key affair so far, could make history. Fairfax would be the first African American to hold statewide office since Gov. Douglas Wilder. Platt would be the first woman elected one of the state's top two offices.

The winner of the June 13 primary will face one of three state lawmakers seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor: State Del. Glenn Davis, Virginia Beach, and state Sens. Bryce Reeves, Spotsylvania, and Jill Holtzman Vogel, Fauquier.

Here's a look at the Democratic candidates:

Justin Fairfax

Fairfax shocked the state Democratic Party establishment in 2013 when, as an outsider candidate, he came within three points of defeating then-state Sen. Mark Herring in the primary for attorney general.

Since then, he co-chaired U.S. Sen. Mark Warner's 2014 re-election bid, tried to diversify the bench of northern Virginia's Democratic candidates and toured the state to meet party activists and help local candidates.

Fairfax, 38, has picked up support from dozens of elected officials, including more than half of the Democratic state senators, U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly and several national progressive groups. None of the five statewide elected officials, including Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D, has endorsed in the race.

Fairfax was raised by a single mother in D.C. and moved to Virginia in 2005, and now lives with his wife and two young children in Fairfax County.

He started his career as a staffer in the U.S. Senate, went to law school and joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria before moving to private practice at Venable LLP. He also co-owns his wife's dental practice.

Fairfax says his top focus as lieutenant governor would be the economy. He'd promote a $15 minimum wage, ways to ease student loan debt and policies to make it easier for people to trainfor jobs such as electricians and machine operators that are in demand but vacant. A former prosecutor, he wants to make the criminal justice system more rehabilitative and less punitive and has condemned U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session's return to tougher sentencing for drug crimes.

"We've seen those policies fail," Fairfax said. "We see them result in untold misery for people in the criminal justice system and significant costs, both financial and otherwise, to our system."

Susan Platt

A veteran political operative, Platt ran statewide campaigns for Virginia Democrats in the 1990s, including U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb's 1994 re-election bid and Don Beyer's unsuccessful 1997 gubernatorial campaign.

More recently, she founded a group with former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry - the only woman elected to statewide office in Virginia history - to encourage women to run for office.

At 62, Platt is making her first run for office, saying she was inspired after Trump's election.

"I will always fight back against bully-in-chief," said Platt, who lives in Great Falls with her husband. "I believe a woman on the ticket this year will help our Democratic candidate for governor because I've had more women volunteer for this campaign who have never been involved in politics ever saying, 'Enough, I'm not going to sit back anymore.'"

Platt's campaign has picked up support from more than a dozen elected officials and EMILY's List, a national group that helps pro-choice female candidates.

Platt has sought to channel the anti-Trump fervor into support for her campaign. She announced her campaign with a video of her participation in the Women's March and she plans to join a protest of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, during the Senior PGA Championship over Memorial Day weekend.

While she frequently describes herself as a former chief of staff to then-Sen. Joe Biden, Platt held that position between 1995 and 1997 and isn't in touch with him. More recently, she has worked as a federal lobbyist and consultant to groups including payroll company ADP and tobacco giant Altria.

Platt says she would quit consulting and serve full-time as lieutenant governor. She says she would focus on economic development of coal country and other depressed areas.

Democrats need to increase their attention to rural areas in order to break the cycle of repeated electoral losses, Platt said.

"I do believe we have to focus more on the whole of the commonwealth, and there are so many parts of it in more rural areas and western parts of the state that have been really hard hit in the changing economy," said Platt.

Gene Rossi

Rossi says his decision to run for lieutenant governor traces back to 2013 when he was watching the second inauguration of Barack Obama from his hospital bed while undergoing treatment for a rare blood disease.

With doctors giving him 50/50 odds, Rossi said he vowed to realize his dream of running for state office, one he had harbored since he worked for the governor of his native Connecticut.

Now retired from the Department of Justice after nearly three decades as a prosecutor, including a multi-year opioid investigation that resulted in 235 convictions, Rossi is making good on his promise.