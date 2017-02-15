Quality Inn robbed twice in four days

The Quality Inn & Suites at 5351 Richmond Road was the location for two early morning robberies in less than a week, including one which took place Wednesday.

James City County police said no one was injured in either robbery, and investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are related.

The first robbery took place last Saturday at around 3:30 a.m., with the suspect approaching the clerk and demanding money, implying he had a gun before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, according to James City County Police news release.

The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes, a slender build between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 20-30 years old and was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a black mask.

The second robbery (on Wednesday) took place at about 6:40 a.m. and the suspect is described as a light-skinned black or mixed-race male about 20 to 30 years old. According to the release, he was wearing a faded dark green work style jacket, work gloves and having a white-cloth-like material described as similar to a t-shirt wrapped around his face.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one else was in the lobby during either robbery, according to the release.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the James City County Police at 253-1800 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.