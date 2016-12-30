Officials: 2 groups shoot at each other outside Williamsburg Walmart

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired among two groups of people outside the Williamsburg Walmart Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired about 11:50 p.m. at the store at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive in the Williamsburg area of York County, officials said in a news release.

Investigators believe two separate groups of males began arguing, and at some point shots were fired between the groups in the parking lot, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The only description officials have to share is that a late-model silver Chevy Impala was involved in the incident.

James City County and Virginia State police assisted in the response, officials said.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.