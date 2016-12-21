Shots fired during drug deal that went bad, York County officials say

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired during a drug deal in a Taco Bell parking lot Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. at the Taco Bell at Washington Square, according to a news release.

One of the individuals involved in the deal shot at the other person's car, striking the car, after the drug deal went bad, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Taco Bell is not connected with the incident; it just happened in parking lot, officials said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation should call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.