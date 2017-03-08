Sirens: Surry power station testing system

The Surry Nuclear Power Station is scheduled to test is emergency sirens at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

The test is a part of its Early Warning Siren System. The next test is scheduled for June 14.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded at 61 siren locations within a 10-mile radius of the Surry Nuclear Power Station operated by Virginia Power, according to the Virginia State Emergency Communications Committee.

The Early Warning Siren System alerts the public to tune to their local radio or television Emergency Alert System (EAS) for information to follow in the event of a real emergency, according to the committee.