William and Mary scoring binge continues in rout of Northeastern

New Year's Eve was bleak for William and Mary's basketball team. Playing its Colonial Athletic Association opener, the Tribe fell behind at Northeastern by 31 points in the first half and lost by 20.

Talk about a moonshine-caliber hangover on New Year's morning.

But much like league co-leader UNC Wilmington last month, Northeastern discovered Thursday night that William and Mary is a different bunch at home.

Tribe 94, Huskies 69.

"Offensively, we're fun to watch," William and Mary coach Tony Shaver said. "People who weren't in this building tonight missed something, I'll tell you that."

Yes they did.

From the time Omar Prewitt hit a left-wing 3-pointer just more than a minute into the game, the Tribe offense hummed. The passing, cutting and shooting were not only entertaining but also clinical.

About that shooting.

The Tribe's three-game scoring bender prior to Thursday seemed unsustainable. Average better than 95 points a game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc? Have your two senior starters, Prewitt and Daniel Dixon, morph into Steph Curry and Klay Thompson?

Much like Curry, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, William and Mary's offense hinges on ball movement and sharing. The Tribe entered the game averaging a CAA-best 17.4 assists per game, 12th nationally.

But surely this team, 11-0 at home, was bound to cool off. Right?

Not on this night.

Extending its winning streak to four games, William and Mary shot 64.3 percent overall and 52.6 percent from deep, with 27 assists on 36 field goals. W&M (13-9, 7-4) shares third place in the CAA with Elon, two games behind UNC Wilmington and the College of Charleston.

"We talk about getting back to playing true Tribe basketball," guard Greg Malinowski said. "And we have been the last four games. … We've been playing great."

Shaver sees no reason for it to stop.

"I'm not sure it isn't sustainable for several reasons," he said. "One, we're defending better, rebounding better. We can really run with the ball. This is a very good open-court team. People who like to define William and Mary as the Princeton offense never watched us play. … By defending better it's allowing us to get out and run.

"And the other thing that's really helped our percentage is our shot selection. We went through a stretch early in the year where our shot selection wasn't very good. We didn't trust the offense. We didn't trust one another."

Northeastern (13-10, 6-5) arrived in Williamsburg having dropped four of its last five, but none of its setbacks this season had been by more than seven points. The Tribe led by double figures throughout the final 16 minutes and seized complete command with a 17-0 run that ballooned the lead to 87-52.

Mirroring the team, Dixon continued his recent tear. He scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, passed for four assists, blocked two shots and didn't commit a turnover. Moreover, his defense helped limit the CAA's top scorer, T.J. Williams, to 7-of-18 shooting.

"He's a complete player," Shaver said of Dixon, also applauding his senior leadership.

Dixon's aggregate numbers for William and Mary's four-game winning streak: 27 points per game on 65.5 percent shooting, 71.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

"I'm pretty confident at this point," Dixon said with a wry smile.

The entire roster appears to be. All 11 who played Thursday scored. Ten contributed rebounds and eight logged assists. Promising freshman center Nathan Knight led the reserves with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

See the 2015-16 William and Mary men's basketball season in photos.

William and Mary's winning streak coincides with a season-long four-game homestand, and each of the victories was emphatic, by at least 18 points, most notably a 96-78 thumping of UNC Wilmington, a squad the Tribe lost to 101-77 on the road.

Four of William and Mary's next five games are on the road, starting Saturday at Towson.

"There's going to come a day where we don't shoot it this well," Shaver said. "And are we good enough with our intensity defensively and our rebounding the ball (to win)? I think the answer's yes, but we've gotta go prove that."

Shaver's postgame message Thursday to his team was simple.

"I'm really proud of you. Now it's time to take this show on the road."

