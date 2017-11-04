Despite McKee's production, W&M stays winless in CAA as New Hampshire QB lights up Tribe

Tommy McKee delivered the production Saturday that William and Mary has sought from the quarterback position all season.

Unfortunately for the Tribe, his New Hampshire quarterback was even better.

Trevor Knight passed for 406 yards and a career-tying four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat William and Mary 35-16 Saturday at Zable Stadium.

Knight, 25-of-35 passing with no interceptions, threw for three touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats took a 21-10 lead.

Neil O'Connor caught seven passes for 193 yards, including a 48-yarder for the first points of the game and his Colonial Athletic Association-leading 10th TD catch this season. He went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark this season.

Kieran Presley, Nick Lorden and Donald Goodrich also had TD catches, with Evan Gray scoring on a 1-yard run.

McKee, the first and latest starter in W&M’s season-long quarterback shuffle, was 28 of 44 for 272 yards passing and an interception. He rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries, including two touchdowns for the Tribe.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) won at W&M (2-7, 0-6) for the first time since 1998 and only the second time in 12 visits to Williamsburg.