Greg Koon resigns as Warhill's volleyball coach

Greg Koon, who guided Warhill High to its first athletic state championship, resigned this week as the school’s girls volleyball coach, citing personal reasons.

“We respect his decision to resign and wish him well,” Mullen said. “He was knowledgeable and brought a lot of success to Warhill High over the years.”

Koon’s resignation, however, comes less than a week after he was arrested Sunday by James City County Police. According to James City Police, Koon was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

Koon, when reached by phone, declined to comment on his arrest.

Mullen declined to comment on whether the arrest had any bearing on Koon’s resignation.

Koon, who was named the 3A state Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015, led Warhill to three consecutive Group 3A state finals (2013-15). The Lions’ two volleyball state championships in 2014 and ’15 were the school’s first of any sport.

According to Mullen, junior-varsity coach Charlene Daugherty will serve as the interim head coach for the Lions’ varsity team for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve had great players in the past and are looking forward to the players here working hard and having continued success,” Mullen said.

