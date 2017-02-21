Statewide burn ban now in effect

Virginia's annual burn ban is now in force.

The restriction, which went into effect Feb. 15, runs through April 30, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The law bans open air burning before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass. Violation of the law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500, according to the department.

Fires are allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight, as long as it is attended at all times and precautions are taken to ensure the fire is under control, the department's website states.

Recreational fires, including campfires, must be completely contained within a ring of rocks, cinder blocks, metal ring or similar device and also covered by a ¼” or smaller metal screen. A fire built in a pit with a similar metal screen may also be approved, the website states.

Additionally, there must be an extra 20 foot area around the fire from all flammable material. There must also be access to water, a rake and a shovel.

Fires built in commercially available chiminea’s or fire pits are not considered to be open air fires and are therefore legal, if they are complete and in good condition to prevent the spread of fire to surrounding areas, the website states.

Visit the Department of Forestry online for more information.