BCBG, Bebe stores at Williamsburg Premium Outlets to close

The BCBG Max Azria and Bebe women's fashion stores at Williamsburg Premium Outlets are slated to close, store representatives confirmed.

The Williamsburg BCBG Factory outlet store was among 120 stores listed for closure in a court filing as part of California-based BCBG Max Azria Group LLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. The company announced at the end of February that BCBG is restructuring with a focus on partnerships and e-commerce.

The company shared this statement in February: "As part of our effort to realign BCBG, we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce the total number of our retail stores. We will close 120 stores after conducting closing store sales over the next eight to 10 weeks. These stores either are unprofitable or have untenable lease agreements."

BCBG spokesperson Anita-Marie Laurie said the Williamsburg store is closing, but that a specific date hadn't been set as the closure will be based on when inventory sells. The store opened there in 2004. Store staff said its inventory is on sale.

Bebe is planning to close its Williamsburg outlet store, which has about eight employees, by May 27 based on how fast it sells its product, the store manager said. Bebe Stores Inc. provided notice that various Virginia stores would close — affecting 64 employees — by May 27, according to Virginia Workforce Network's layoff and closure notice list online.

The Los Angeles Times and Bloomberg reported that California-based Bebe Stores Inc. plans to close all of its stores to focus on its online business. On March 22, the company announced that its board is "exploring strategic alternatives."

Williamsburg Premium Outlets declined comment.

