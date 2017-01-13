Discover Teas closing Williamsburg area store

Discover Teas is planning to close its first store in the Village Shops at Kingsmill in upper York County near Busch Gardens on Jan. 28, the owner said.

The tea store at 1915 Pocahontas Trail is closing and consolidating with Discover Teas' Newport News Port Warwick shop, said marketing director and in-house herbalist Ken Roberts. But first, the Williamsburg area store is hosting a silent auction throughout the month for its furniture and fixtures culminating in a "grand moving celebration" on Jan. 28.

Owner Chris Farishon opened Discover Teas at the Village Shops in March 2011 and expanded with a Port Warwick shop in November 2012. Discover Teas' Village Shops lease is up at the end of the month and Farishon said she opted not to stay.

In April 2016, the Village Shops was conveyed from Old Strand LLC to its lender, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., according to York County circuit court documents. The 8.2-acre property with 82,234 square feet of rentable space is for sale and is being marketed by Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate, confirmed Jay Joseph, a senior vice president at the firm.

Still, Discover Teas would like to work with Williamsburg area businesses with either pop-up shop events or consignment so customers can still access its handpicked loose leaf tea, Farishon said. The business also is looking to participate in farmers markets.

Customers can order the all-natural tea online for shipment, she said. Farishon of Newport News said she would like to grow the e-commerce side of Discover Teas, which it has provided since 2011.

The consolidation gives Farishon, Roberts and employees Emily Kamp and Mai-Anh Tran the ability to focus and strategize, she said. The shop is known for preparing custom tea blends for customers and Roberts said he had at least 360 custom blends on file. Discover Teas also hosts tea classes and works to educate patrons.

"We're extremely appreciative of all the support we've received from our customers and our tea family throughout the years," Farishon said. "It's bittersweet. I have excitement about the future and what we'll be able to create."

The Grand Moving Celebration at the Village Shops store runs from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 with silent auction bidding ending at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can sample tea and enjoy live music from The LCV Project.

For those interested in bidding on items from the closing store, including couches, coffee tables and rocking chairs, either visit the store or bid by calling the Port Warwick store at 757-320-4033 or the Village Shops store at 757-847-5190. Check the Discover Teas Facebook page for photos and updates on the auction.

