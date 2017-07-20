Toby’s Dog House opens along Jamestown Road

Toby’s Dog House is now open in the former Carrot Tree Kitchens building at 1782 Jamestown Road.

The restaurant is owned by Glenn and Debi Helseth, who also own and operate Carrot Tree Kitchens. The restaurant is named after their late Corgi, Toby and features a variety of Corgi and dog-themed décor.

Sample hot dogs include the German shepherd which has sauerkraut and brown mustard, the French Poodle which includes brie, fried onions and dijon, the chihuahua which includes lettuce, salsa and fried jalapenos and the bull dog which includes barbecue, cole slaw and smashed potato chips.

All of the hot dogs are $5 or less.

Toby’s Dog House is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.