Tuesday weather: 30 percent chance of showers

Tuesday will be cloudy on the Peninsula, with a high near 58 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The chances of showers are expected to grow as the day goes on, and with the likelihood of rain growing further overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the forecast said.

On Wednesday, locally there’s a 50 percent chance of showers before noon. But then, clouds are to give way to the sun, leading to "mostly sunny" skies by afternoon, according to the forecast.