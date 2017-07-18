Va officials mulling HOT lanes on I-64 on the Peninsula

Virginia Department of Transportation officials are thinking about limiting some lanes of Interstate 64 through Newport News and Hampton for cars and trucks carrying more than one person or that pay a toll.
Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne sketched the idea as a way to cut traffic congestion on Hampton Roads by creating a 45 mile long network of express lanes along I-64 from Jefferson Avenue in Newport News to the Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake.
Drivers would still be able to use existing lanes without a charge. But to use the express lanes, they would either pay a toll or have to have more than one person in their vehicle.
VDOT officials are also thinking the planned expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel will include express lanes, limited to single drivers who pay tolls or vehicles carrying two or more people.
Layne told the Commonwealth Transportation Board there’s been no decision reached on express lanes on the Peninsula. The board, which appropriates Virginia’s transportation funds, is slated to vote in September on authorizing express lanes between Bowers Hill and Interstate 264 as part of the project to expand the High Rise Bridge.
If VDOT officials determine that the express lanes are feasible and if the CTB approves, the idea would be to open the express lanes on the Peninsula and the HRBT at the same time the HRBT expansion is completed in 2024.
