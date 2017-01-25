Police: Victims detain Newport News robbery suspect; York man charged

A 28-year-old Yorkt County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery at a Newport News home, an official said.

Police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 800 block of Sundown Lane, near Oyster Point, just before 10 p.m. There, the officers found two men restraining another man, according to Newport News Police Department spokesman Harold Eley.

The two Newport News men, ages 27 and 34, told police they were detaining the man who had forced his way into the apartment with another man and a woman, Eley said.

The victims and intruders began fighting, during which, one man grabbed a knife and took the 27-year-old's wallet and cash. The three intruders fled the residence, but the victims were able to grab one of the men.

He was later identified as Aaron Martin, 28, of the 200 block of Dare Road in York County.

He is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary at night, to commit a felony.

Police have identified a suspect believed to be the woman involved in the incident. They are still working to identify the other man.

Anyone with information that can assist police should call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.