Virginia Amber Alert: 7-year-old girl found safe in Pennsylvania

Update: Seven-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez was found in Pennsylvania and is safe, according to Virginia State Police.

Previously,

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger, officials said.

The alert was issued Friday morning on behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department in Bridgeport, Conn., the alert states.

Police believe the child, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, was likely abducted by 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez. They may be traveling south in a gray Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut license AG91925, officials said.

Oscar Hernandez is accused in a deadly stabbing in the first block of Greenwood Street in Bridgeport, Conn. Officials believe he may have fled with the child from the residence.

Aylin is described as a 7-year-old white/Hispanic female, about 4 feet tall and 55 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Oscar Hernandez is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671, the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD) or 911.