Monday's high temperature is expected to be about half of Sunday's, which peaked in the 70s.

On Monday, the high will be 37, and the low will reach freezing at 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. In the morning, there is also a 40 percent chance for rain and possibly sleet.

Precipitation should dissipate in the evening, which will be mostly cloudy.

Forecasts predict the days following Monday will experience similar, although slightly warmer, weather.