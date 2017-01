Monday's forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In the morning, rainfall up to two inches is possible. Rain in the evening isn't expected to be as heavy.

Temperatures will hover between 48 and 57 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be rainy as well, but the precipitation is expected to hold up later in the week.