The recent streak of warm weather will continue Monday, although there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature is expected to reach 77. The predicted low is 59.

Between 2 and 8 p.m., there is slight chance for thunderstorms and a 20 percent chance of rain. There will also be gusts of up to 11 mph.

Tuesday's forecast also shows warm weather and a chance for storms.