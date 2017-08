The recent streak of sunny skies is expected to end Monday.

The National Weather Service predicts rain and storms throughout the day.

The chance for rain will be around 70 percent, and in the evening, thunderstorms may roll in. In the evening, winds may reach 14 mph.

Monday's high temperature will be about 83 and drop to a low of 73.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Hampton Roads Monday, warning of possible scattered strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.