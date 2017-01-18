Williamsburg housekeeper sentenced for stealing $550,000 from elderly man

A federal judge has sentenced a Williamsburg housekeeper to 37 months in prison for stealing more than $558,595 from an elderly employer.

Dana Morris, 42, starting forging checks owned by octogenarian Clifton McDonald shortly after he hired her as a housekeeper and a personal assistant in November 2011, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

She used the money to pay rent and buy more than $445,000 in jewelry, retail and entertainment items from April 2012 to December 2014, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Morris checked McDonald's mail daily. He never opened his bank statements because his other bills were paid with direct withdrawal, said McDonald, during a January 2016 interview with the Gazette.

She pleaded guilty to charges in July, including engaging in a monetary transaction involving proceeds of unlawful activity and tax evasion, according to the DOJ news release.

Morris' plea agreement came five days before her case was scheduled to be heard by a jury. Federal prosecutors had recommended that she be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

"(The plea) fell far short of what we hoped for," Clifton McDonald's wife, Claudia told the Virginia Gazette in July. "Unfortunately it proves one more time that crime does pay."

Morris also failed to report the majority of the stolen money on her federal income taxes, helping her evade the assessment and payment of income tax totaling $172,497, according to the DOJ news release.