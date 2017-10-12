Williamsburg restaurant, Fat Canary, makes Trip Advisor's list of best fine dining spots in the U.S.

Williamsburg restaurant, Fat Canary, ranked 11th in the 2017 Trip Advisor list of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the United States.

The ranking was determined by an algorithm that looks at the quantity and quality of reviews over a 12-month period across all restaurants on Trip Advisor's site, according to the Trip Adviser website. Only 24 restaurants made the final list in the Best Fine Dining in the United States category.

Reviews listed next to the restaurant's ranking include, "still one of the best kept secrets outstanding" and "exceptionally delicious food and comfortable setting," the Trip Advisor website stated.

The American-style restaurant has 4.5 stars on its Trip Advisor page.

Try Fat Canary for yourself at 410 W Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg, Call the restaurant at 757-229-3333 for more details.