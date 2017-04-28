Official: Woman charged with second-degree murder in York County homicide

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in York County last summer, an official said.

Austin G. Baxley, 18, of Portsmouth, was found just after midnight July 1, 2016 on the side of an overpass that crosses Crawford Road in the historic Yorktown Battlefield area, according to documents filed in York General District Court.

He was found dead on the side of the wooded road, with bullet wounds to his head and torso, the report said.

Amina Washington, 24, with an unknown address, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a release from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The Virginia Beach Police Fugitive Unit, with assistance from Portsmouth police, located Washington, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey Jr. said in the release.

Washington is the second person who has been charged in connection with the June 30, 2016 homicide, Ivey said.

Baxley's former boss, Julian Rios, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 2, 2016 in connection with the crime. He was also charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Previously, July 7, 2016

YORK COUNTY— Before a Portsmouth teenager was found shot to death on the side of a York County road, he had just lost a job working for the man suspected in his homicide, deputies' records say.

The body of recent Churchland High School graduate Austin G. Baxley, 18, was found just after midnight July 1 on the side of an overpass that crosses Crawford Road in the historic Yorktown Battlefield area, according to documents filed in York General District Court.

Deputies arrested Baxley's former boss, Julian Rios, 20, of Portsmouth, on Saturday, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, records say.

Rios has a bond hearing scheduled for Monday in York General District Court. In Virginia, second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Victim owed money

Baxley, who worked for Rios' pressure-washing company, was also friends with Rios, said Baxley's mother, Crystal VanValkenburg.

"Austin talked very highly of Julian," she said, adding that Rios was teaching her son how to drive and that the pair had hung out together hours after Baxley graduated from high school on June 7.

Rios' arrest surprised Churchland High School officials, who remember the 2013 graduate as a good student.

"He's not a kid who was in trouble a lot," said Churchland High School Director of Guidance Eileen Pietila.

But Baxley's girlfriend, 17-year-old Avery Harrell, said she wasn't surprised when Rios was charged.

"A couple weeks ago, I told Austin he should stay away from Julian," Harrell said.

Baxley told his mother on June 30 that he had lost his job working for Rios, deputies' records show.

He owed Rios about $200 after damaging a car while cleaning it at work, Chad Prater, of Portsmouth, told deputies. Prater's son was friends with Baxley.

Baxley also owed his former boss $40 for his cellphone bill, Lisa Feathers, Prater's neighbor, told deputies.

Baxley was trying to repay Rios before moving to Michigan, where his mother had recently moved, Prater told deputies, according to court documents. He had been acting as the "middle man" in some drug transitions recently to make some extra money, the deputies' report said.

Harrell said that while Baxley was around a lot of drugs, he wasn't selling them.

Baxley's final hours

Prater, who was letting Baxley stay at his Portsmouth residence, told deputies that when Baxley left June 30 between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., he said he was going to see his boss Rios and his friend Ray, and he would be home between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. July 1, deputies' records say.

About three hours later, his body was found dead on the side of the wooded road, with bullet strikes to the head and torso, the report said.

Harrell heard from Baxley for the last time via a text message that arrived to her phone at 11:17 p.m. on June 30.

The couple were having a normal conversation. Baxley asked Harrell what she was doing and she told him she was watching YouTube videos.

When Baxley didn't reply to her text after a few minutes, Harrell tried to call him. She couldn't get through because the cellphone was off.

"I knew something was wrong," Harrell said.

Investigating Rios and Ray

Ray, whose last name was not included in the report, had threatened to kill Baxley when he unknowingly accepted a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer, Prater's son said, according to the deputies' report.

When investigators found Rios in Suffolk, he said he had not seen Baxley in nearly two weeks and that he had not answered anyone's calls or texts in quite some time, the report said.

Rios' phone records, however, showed that the two had been calling and texting each other June 30, hours before Baxley was found dead, the report said. Cell tower information also tracked Rios' cellphone from Portsmouth to Crawford Road at 11:29 p.m. on June 30, the deputies' report said.

Remembering Baxley

Harrell described Baxley as an amazing person who was good to those who were good to him.

"He was funny and sweet," Harrell said. "He let me know that he loved me. He was one of a kind."

Harrell and VanValkenburg described Baxley as a talented, self-taught guitarist who loved Metallica.

"He always sang for me," Harrell said.

VanValkenburg said her son was troubled, but smart – the kind of kid who could sleep through class and pass all the tests.

"That was his problem," she said. "He never knew how to work because it all came to him."

Baxley's former Churchland High School teacher Brandi Acosta confirmed his smarts, adding that the school put him on a special class schedule to accommodate his job.

"He definitely gave you a run for your money, but he overcame a lot," Acosta said. "He lived on the edge for sure."

VanValkenburg said Baxley always told corny jokes because he wanted to see people smiling.

"He would make people laugh," she said. "He was always himself. He did what he wanted, but he could make people fall in love with him."

Clift can be reached at 757-247-7870. Mayfield can be reached at 757-298-5828.