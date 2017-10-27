York County begins annual unlimited leaf collection on Nov. 6

York County residents can place an unlimited number of clear bags of leaves at the front roadside for collection every other week beginning Nov. 6, according to a press release.

The leaf collection ends in January. Leaf collection will is divided into two zones in York County, according to county spokeswoman Gail Whittaker.

Southern Zone includes all homes south of Dare Road, including neighborhoods in Grafton, Tabb, Brandywine, Coventry, Kiln Creek, Calthrop Neck, Running Man and Cary’s Chapel Road area. Collection weeks for the Southern Zone will be:

Collection dates: Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 1, Jan. 15 and Jan. 30 (final sweep)

Northern Zone includes all homes on and north of Dare Road, including neighborhoods along Wolf Trap Road, Goodwin Neck Road, and homes in and near Marlbank, Edgehill, Queens Lake, Hubbard’s Lane, Skimino, and Lightfoot.

Collection dates: Nov. 13, Nov. 27, Dec. 11, Dec. 25, Jan. 8, Jan. 22 and Jan. 30 (final sweep).

All bags must be at the front roadside by 7 a.m. on the Monday of collection week and pick up will be completed by the end of the week. Please put leaves in clear bags no thicker than one millimeter and without drawstrings, according to Whittaker.

For additional information, please call York County Waste Management at (757) 890-3780.