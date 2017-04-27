Official: Man wanted by York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested in North Carolina

Update:

A 30-year-old man who was wanted by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and considered "armed and dangerous" was arrested, an official said.

Richard Alvin Massengill was arrested in North Carolina Wednesday, according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey Jr.

Massengill is charged with several counts of abduction, strangulation, several counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and brandishing a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Previously, April 21, 2017

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 30-year-old man wanted on several charges and considered "armed and dangerous," officials said.

Richard Alvin Massengill has warrants for several counts of abduction, strangulation, several counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and brandishing a firearm, officials said on social media.

Massengill is known to frequent the cities of Newport News and Hampton and York and James City counties. His last known address is in the 400 block of Wolf Trap Road in York County.

Richard Alvin Massengill York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Richard Alvin Massengill is wanted by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. He is considered armed and dangerous. Richard Alvin Massengill is wanted by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. He is considered armed and dangerous. (York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who sees him is warned not to approach him, but to call 911.

Anyone with any other information that can assist investigators is asked to call the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-4999 or the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.