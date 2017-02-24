York officials searching for woman in connection with stolen credit card

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused in connection with a stolen credit card, officials said.

The card was used to make transactions in Newport News, James City County and York County, officials said on social media.

The card was used in York County on Dec. 5, 2016, at the Target at 200 Marquis Parkway, officials said.

Surveillance images provided from that incident show a black woman with short hair wearing black pants and a gray-colored sweater. She is seen getting into and leaving the parking lot in a silver minivan, which is possibly a Honda Odyssey, officials said.

Investigators believe the same woman was also at a Newport News Best Buy the same day. She was seen wearing the same clothing in that surveillance video, officials said.

Anyone who can identify her or with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report # 1604722.