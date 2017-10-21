Little known still about man who planted IED in Williamsburg

Three days after an explosive device detonated just off the College of William and Mary’s campus, several questions remain unanswered about Stephen James Powers, the man accused of setting it off.

Powers, 30, of the 1400 block of Village Drive in Gloucester, was charged Friday night with possessing and using an explosive device and committing an act of terrorism, Riley said in a news release Friday night.

He was arrested in his Gloucester home after a daylong joint investigation by Williamsburg Police, Colonial Williamsburg Public Safety, James City County, Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and federal authorities, Riley said.

"The Williamsburg police have never charged anyone with terrorism in my 27 years here," Williamsburg police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley said Saturday.

It’s still not clear what the device was made of, or why Powers would have planted it.

An improvised explosive device was detonated around 5 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot located at the intersection of South Boundary Street and Francis Street near Merchants Square, according to Williamsburg Police. Williamsburg Police is investigating the incident with help from the Williamsburg Fire Department, Colonial Williamsburg Public Safety, Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, as well as the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

When a reporter called a number listed for Stephen Powers, a woman who identified herself as his mother-in-law declined to comment on behalf of the family. It was not clear Saturday if or where Powers was employed.

Aside from a 2011 traffic infraction and 2014 Schedule 7 bankruptcy filing, Powers has no other items listed, court records show.

The device exploded Thursday night at the corner of South Boundary Street and Francis Street near Merchants Square, Williamsburg police said, and emergency crews responded then to what they thought was a car fire. No one was injured in the blast

As families and alumni started filling the William and Mary campus for homecoming weekend the next day, police investigated the device. The college’s homecoming plans weren’t changed as a result of the explosion and are going on as scheduled.

