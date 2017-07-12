Dominion power line permit challenged in U.S. district court

A nonprofit group that seeks to support national parks is asking the U.S. District Court to block the Army Corps of Engineers permit allowing Dominion Energy to build a high voltage power line across the James River from Surry County to eastern James City County.

The National Parks Conservation Association said the Corps did not follow requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and the federal Clean Water Act in approving construction of the line earlier this month.

In particular, the association said the Corps did not do the detailed environmental impact study it should have done and uncritically accepted Dominion’s assertions about the need for the line and the lack of feasible alternatives.

The association said the line would cause irreparable damage to one of the most important historic sites in the nation and to the national parks nearby.

This story will be updated