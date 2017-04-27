Williamsburg's Art on the Square turns 54 Sunday

Sunday, Art on the Square in Williamsburg will take place for the 54th year.

Hosted by the Junior Women's Club Williamsburg, the annual event serves as the organization's largest fundraiser, in addition to being a benefit to the local art community.

Money raised from the event comes from artist booth fees and raffle tickets, and is poured back into the community to support and advance the art culture and art education across Williamsburg.

Art on the Square chair Meghan Trainor said the organization raised more than $30,000 from the 2016 total during the event — including $5,000 from raffle ticket sales that went to funding art education scholarships for local high school students looking to study art at a college or university.

Art on the Square also raises funds for community art initiatives and allows local, regional and national artists to showcase their artwork in front of a large community, helping them gain exposure and network with other artists.

"I think this is the ultimate small business convention all in one place, all in one weekend, supporting the arts, supporting education and helping out the community all at the same time," said Junior Women's Club member Angela Jackson.

The juried art show selectively picks 170 artists of various mediums such as jewelery, painting, crafting, wood working and mixed media to display and sell their work.

This year's jurors were Muscarelle Museum of Art director and CEO Aaron De Groft, Quirks of Art owner Jennifer Raines, assistant professor of painting John Lee, manager for curatorial outreach at Colonial Williamsburg Laura Berry and gallery owner Sally Viskochil.

Trainor said the Art on the Square committee keeps the event fresh with a mix of new and returning artists, and the mediums they display.

"To ensure that we have high quality artist each year is critical because we want to community to be sure that they're enjoying the things that they are seeing and there is something new every year. That fact that we are able to get jurors here is critical to keeping the community coming back," said Art on the Square committee member Katie Williams.

Trainor says the event has stayed relevant because of its good nature and community atmosphere.

"The longevity to Art on the Square is the success that we've had bringing high quality art. It's not a craft show, it's a fine arts show," Junior Women's Club member Kelly Arne said. "It also helps that it's a beautiful time of the year in Colonial Williamsburg and everyone enjoys seeing their neighbors and community."

Want to go?

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Duke of Gloucester Street and North Boundary Street in Merchants Square (134 N. Henry St., Williamsburg).

Cost: Free.

More info: williamsburgjuniors.org or williamsburgjuniors@hotmail.com.