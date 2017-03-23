Busch Gardens opens for season, InvadR not far behind

Busch Gardens opens for the season Saturday and it won't be long until the Williamsburg amusement park's newest roller coaster follows suit.

InvadR, the park's first wooden roller coaster, opens to the public April 7. The family friendly ride, with a 46-inch height requirement, features a 74-foot drop, nine hills and two tunnels. It's completely gravity propelled.

"Rides in the past years were more thrill-oriented," said president David Cromwell on a media tour in February. "For many kids, this is going to be their first big-kid roller coaster."

Busch Gardens also announced a new virtual reality planning to arrive in spring 2018. The ride will "take riders through a portal into a hidden world of mythical characters, set against an Irish theme," according to the its website.

Until March 31, customers can purchase a two-for-one Fun Card deal for Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. The fun card grants unlimited access into both parks until Sept. 4.

Want to go?

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Hours: The park opens at 10 a.m. Closing time varies. Open weekends through May 26, except March 31-April 23, when it is open daily for spring break.

More info: seaworldparks.com/en/buschgardens-williamsburg or 757-229-4386.