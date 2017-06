Virginia gas prices are still falling, AAA Tidewater says.

Even though the demand for gasoline jumped last week, gas prices in Virginia are hitting $2.03. That's 13 cents less than last month and 10 cents less than last year.

In Hampton Roads, the average price of gas is $1.99.

The national average is $2.26 per gallon — an "all-time low" for this time of year, according to AAA Tidewater.