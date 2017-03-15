Judge tells Peninsula Airport Commission to find lawyer — and soon

A Newport News Circuit Court judge has given the Peninsula Airport Commission until noon Friday to tell him which attorney is now representing the airport in an ongoing dispute with its longtime restaurant provider.

Earlier this month, the six-member commission voted to terminate its ties to its longstanding lawyer, Herbert V. Kelly Jr. of Jones, Blechman, Woltz and Kelly. That came as controversy swirled around the commission's 2014 decision to use public money to guarantee a $5 million loan to a startup airline that quickly collapsed. Kelly and his late father had represented the airport and its board for a combined 60 years.

At the time of that termination, Kelly and a colleague from Jones, Blechman were representing the commission in a disagreement with a Hampton company that had provided food and beverage services at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport since 2003.

In early October, the Peninsula Airport Commission voted to kick that company, New Dominion Clubs, out of the airport — with Circuit Court Judge Gary A. Mills ruling Feb. 23 that the board had a legal right to do so.

The lease termination went into effect on March 1. Since then, passengers' food and beverage options at the airport are pretty much confined to five vending machines, Hudson News — a store that sells candy, snacks, drinks and some other limited food selections — and complimentary chips and water.

(Adrin Snider, Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press)

The airport's staff told New Dominion's owner, Tom McDermott, that he had until midnight Wednesday to remove all his property, including coolers, tables, chairs, bars, kiosks and food preparation equipment, from the airport. Though the company had hoped until the end for a last-minute reprieve, that never came — and the company was moving its property out of the terminal Wednesday afternoon and evening.

But the legal dispute isn't over. On Friday, New Dominion Clubs filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider his prior ruling in light of "new evidence."

That is, at the Feb. 16 trial over the restaurant lease, airport officials testified that the airport and its board had decided to take over food and drink operations to gain a new revenue stream. But New Dominion's motion contends that more recent evidence — statements made at a Feb. 28 commission meeting — show that no such decision had been made.

No vote was ever taken for the airport to run the restaurant services, no business plan was ever performed to justify doing so, and the requisite health and alcohol permits were never sought, the motion said.

The motion added that several commission members "expressed concern" at the Feb. 28 meeting over "numerous aspects of running a restaurant" — including the cost of doing so and "personal liability" to board members if the state's alcohol laws were violated. Moreover, the motion said the airport's executive director told board members that restaurant services were probably going out to bid.

In a letter to Judge Mills on Tuesday, Kevin Cosgrove, the lawyer for New Dominion Clubs, said time is of the essence for a hearing because of the judge's 21-day window under law to reverse his ruling.

Cosgrove said his normal practice — of calling opposing lawyers to schedule a hearing — "appears unworkable" here. He said that both Kelly and his colleague, Robyn Hansen, sent letters to the Peninsula Airport Commission "asking for guidance" on their current status, but "it is my understanding that the Commission has not responded to those inquiries."

"Jones, Blechman is unsure of its present status and is therefore reluctant to do anything regarding the Motion for Reconsideration," Cosgrove wrote.

Mills responded to all three lawyers Tuesday evening. "The Court is aware that Peninsula Airport Commission may have terminated the firm's representation," the judge wrote. "If this is the case, a motion to withdraw and/or a (motion for new counsel) ... must be done immediately."

"If this matter is not resolved by noon on Friday," Mills said, he would order that his prior ruling — that the board was within its rights to terminate the restaurant lease — be put on hold "to preserve the rights of New Dominion Clubs, Inc."

Mills also called the motion for reconsideration "meritorious."

Sandy Wanner, the airport's acting executive director, said he was out of town Wednesday and hadn't seen Mills' letter. But he said he would respond to the judge by Friday. "I've been reaching out to legal firms to ascertain their interest in the representation in the long term," he said. He also said he still needed to find out a solution "for the short term."

As for whether he could hire a lawyer for the restaurant case without board approval, Wanner said he needed to talk about that with commissioners. "I need to check the policy when I get back," he said. "I don't want to create any other items that would be noteworthy."

George Wallace, the former Hampton mayor and now chairman of the Peninsula Airport Commission, said the board needs to talk about the issue. "I need to discuss it with the commission," he said. "So I don't want to preempt the discussion. If I tell you anything, I'm preempting the commission. I don't want to make any comment at all."

Kelly and Hansen, for their part, did not return phone calls seeking comment.

McDermott has been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years, having owned several local eateries. He owned the Buckroe Beach Grill, for example, and now owns the Crabtown Raw Bar & Grill in Hampton.

He began at the airport in 2003, when he took over a dilapidated Burger King and converted it into the Blue Sky Cafe. He later got permission to add bar and kiosk areas on both main concourses, allowing travelers to buy food and drinks while waiting for their flights. The Blue Sky Cafe site was shut down in February 2015 as airport business contracted, with that spot later taken over for a new federal security checkpoint currently under construction.

It was during the recent legal battle that McDermott filed an open records request for documents pertaining to a $5 million airport-backed loan to People Express Airlines — a loan McDermott learned about during his time running the airport restaurant.

His request is what led the Daily Press to first begin asking questions about the loan in early February, ultimately leading to the discovery that $4.5 million in taxpayer money was used to satisfy the loan. The ensuing news stories led to the state cutting off future capital grants to the airport and an ongoing audit of the commission's books.

The Daily Press also reported that Kelly was on the Peninsula board of TowneBank, the bank that issued the loan.