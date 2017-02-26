William and Mary professor studies ancient oysters with eye to future of Chesapeake Bay oysters

Long, long ago, a massive "grandma" oyster nestled comfortably on a reef in a tributary of what would become the Chesapeake Bay.

Like all her filter-feeding kind, this oyster spent her life helping to clean the bay waters while spawning thousands upon thousands of larvae to float off and each find its own patch of hard river bottom to grow up and spawn thousands upon thousands of its own offspring.

After a couple decades of this, the grandma oyster died.

Fast-forward half a million years, and paleontologist Rowan Lockwood is prying the grandma oyster's fossilized shell from a clay cliffside along the James River.

Lockwood, a professor in the geology department at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, has collected and studied a host of fossilized oyster shells from in and around the Chesapeake.

Professor of Geology Rowan Lockwood studies large, fossilized oysters at William & Mary. Lockwood believes the half-million-year-old fossils can teach us how to restore oysters to the Chesapeake Bay after the stock was decimated by disease, overfishing and pollution. Feb. 23, 2017. (Aileen Devlin/Daily Press) (Aileen Devlin/Daily Press)

The fossils range in age from 80,000 years to 500,000 years, but the lessons they teach could potentially inform future efforts to restore the estuary's oyster population — a depleted, undersized shadow of what it once was.

"If you look at the modern Chesapeake Bay, by the time we started collecting ecological data on the oysters, they were already completely decimated by overfishing," Lockwood said in a recent interview.

"To be blunt about it, modern scientists have never seen a healthy Chesapeake Bay oyster reef. So it occurred to me that maybe we could use the historical record, the archeological record and also the fossil record to get an idea of what an oyster reef is supposed to look like — before human disturbance."

Caption Video: Ancient Oysters Professor of Geology Rowan Lockwood studies large, fossilized oyster at William & Mary. Lockwood believes the half-million-year-old fossils can teach us how to restore oysters to the Chesapeake Bay after the stock was decimated by disease, overfishing and pollution. Feb. 23, 2017. Professor of Geology Rowan Lockwood studies large, fossilized oyster at William & Mary. Lockwood believes the half-million-year-old fossils can teach us how to restore oysters to the Chesapeake Bay after the stock was decimated by disease, overfishing and pollution. Feb. 23, 2017. Caption Video: William & Mary Studies Recluse Spider Silk William & Mary has been studying silk web spinning patterns of the brown recluse spider hoping to use the knowledge to create fabrics with similar qualities. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. William & Mary has been studying silk web spinning patterns of the brown recluse spider hoping to use the knowledge to create fabrics with similar qualities. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Her quest is part of an emerging subdiscipline known as conservation paleontology.

"Where we are really trying to use the past to help us understand the present," Lockwood said. "Specifically, using fossils to help us conserve and restore endangered systems."

Deeper picture

Oysters are iconic to the Chesapeake Bay and still constitute one of its most valuable fisheries. Its dockside value in 2013-14 was $28 million in Virginia and nearly $16 million in Maryland, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Native Americans harvested oysters for thousands of years, and, when Europeans began settling the region in the early 1600s, they began harvesting them, too.

But years of overfishing and the accidental introduction in the 1940s and 1950s of two deadly parasitic diseases, Dermo and MSX, have reduced the oyster stock to just 1 percent of what it was a couple hundred years ago.

Now the fossil record that Lockwood and others are teasing out offers a much broader, deeper picture of the bay and its oysters.

First, Lockwood said, it's important to understand that the Chesapeake itself has undergone huge changes.

"There have been three or four versions of the bay through time," Lockwood said. "During the ice ages, the sea level rose and fell, rose and fell, and the Chesapeake Bay filled up and then drained like a bathtub."

That's why paleontologists today can pull oyster shell fossils from the sides of cliffs, rather than excavate them from river bottom — at one time, those cliffs were river bottom.

Lockwood said one of her students demonstrated that the fossilized shells she collected are still oriented in the same feeding stance from half a million years ago.

"It's very cool," she said. "The shells are in the same position they were when they died.

"And there are lots of other critters in these oyster reefs. We found whole crabs preserved. We found little snails preserved, sponge bore holes. There's a whole community that's in these ancient reefs."

Those ancient oysters were massive as well as plentiful, compared with their modern-day descendants.

Absent human interference, oysters can live up to 25 years or so, and Lockwood said she's found fossil shells grown up to 11 inches. Today, oysters are harvested at three inches — considered market size — at age 2 or 3, before MSX and Dermo can kill them.

In ancient times, some 4,000 oysters would live on a square meter of reef, compared with about 200 on what today is considered a healthy oyster rock.

Strategies

Interestingly, oysters are what's called sequential hermaphrodites. This means they're all born male and eventually shift to female. And the bigger those females grow, the more offspring they produce.

This is why Lockwood considers protecting adult female brood stock a key restoration strategy. At the moment, though, federal and state resources focus heavily on early life stages — raising larvae in the lab, then releasing them to manufactured oyster reefs.

"But the problem with this," Lockwood said, "is you only expect 1 in 1,000 of those larvae to survive and grow to adulthood. I would make the argument that we'd be much better off putting our money behind the adults. If you preserve a single female adult, she's going to have over 1,000 offspring per season."

This could involve imposing a maximum catch limit for commercial fishing, she said.

She'd also like to see true sanctuary reefs in higher-quality habitat where oysters can live longer lives and pass on the disease resistance that limited evidence indicates is beginning to appear in some oysters.

Finally, she suggests taking sea level rise into account when siting new reefs.

Hampton Roads is a global hot spot for sea level rise. As climate change runs its course during the next centuries, Lockwood said, "these oysters are going to migrate upriver, up bay, and we really need to be locating our sanctuaries and our restored reefs where they're going, as opposed to where they've been — otherwise, they won't be there anymore."

At the Virginia Marine Resources Commission in Newport News, oyster expert Andrew Button said fishery management is always a bit of a balancing act, and the agency's goal is to "look out for the resource and the socioeconomic interests of people harvesting oysters."

Virginia manages public oyster harvest areas that open and close on a two- to three-year rotation. The state does have several small oyster sanctuaries that are closed indefinitely to harvest, he said.

As for a possible maximum catch size for oysters, Button said there was a so-called slot limit on the Rappahannock River in 2006 and 2007 in which VMRC bought back oysters bigger than 4.5 inches from commercial watermen to plant in sanctuaries.

"(But) with the growth in the industry, the number of people getting into it, there's just not the manpower now to run a program like that," Button said.

'Where we're heading'