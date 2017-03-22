Stewart brings governor's campaign to Peninsula

GOP hopeful Corey Stewart found a receptive audience in Williamsburg Wednesday for his message of staunch immigration enforcement, protection of Confederate monuments and large tax cuts.

The chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, one of three Republican candidates for governor, told a crowd of about 30 at a Kingsmill home that no one in this race will campaign harder than him.

"I never back down," he said. "I'm very stubborn."

Stewart has hung much of his campaign on his county's strict rules on deportation, and he promised to bring that mentality to Virginia if elected. If you're in this country illegally and you're apprehended, you will be deported, he said to applause Wednesday.

Stewart also dubbed himself "100 percent pro-life, no exceptions." He has promised to sign a 20-week abortion ban that current Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, has repeatedly promised to veto.

Stewart's Republican opponents in this race, longtime national political operative Ed Gillespie and state Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, have promised to sign similar legislation, though Gillespie has said he believes in exceptions in cases that endanger the mother's life, or where rape or incest were involved. Wagner has said he believes exceptions are needed when the mother's life is in danger but he is less inclined toward late-term exceptions for rape or incest.

"No exceptions," Stewart said Wednesday evening.

Stewart also promised to honor Virginia's Confederate heritage, detailing his recent rallies against efforts to remove monuments, and particularly a Charlottesville statue of Robert E. Lee.

He promised to cut state spending, saying he wants to turn Medicaid, one of the state's largest and most consistently growing expenditures, into a block grant program capped at 20 percent of the state budget.

He has also proposed a 1 percentage point cut in the state's individual income tax rate. Gillespie is pitching a smaller income tax cut, as well as a rollback of local business taxes, such as the machinery and tools tax. Wagner has questioned the details of both candidates' plans, saying it's easier to promise tax cuts than to deliver them and pointing to his 25 years experience in the General Assembly.

While some at Wednesday's meet-and-greet were already Stewart supporters, more said they were there to shop around. Primaries in this race are June 13. In addition to the three Republicans, two Democrats, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, are running.

"Everything he said resonated with me," Lynda Nestor said after Stewart's event. "That's what we need."

"I like his stance on lower taxes, I like his stance on abortion," Bob Phaneuf said. "I want to learn more about the other candidates. I do a lot of research before I cast a vote."

The event was held at Bob and Beth Kline's home. Their daughter, former James City County Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Jones, co-hosted and introduced Stewart to the group.

She credited him for "carrying the Trump flag all over Virginia," which earned applause from the crowd.

"He stands up for what he believes in," Jones said.

Stewart was President Donald Trump's campaign chairman in Virginia until he was fired, ahead of the election, over an unsanctioned protest. He has since been criticized by others from Trump's Virginia operation.

Fain can be reached by phone at 757-525-1759.