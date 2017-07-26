Data recently released by DMV maps crashes around Virginia

The Department of Motor Vehicles just launched an interactive map that tracks all crashes across the commonwealth.
The goal is to give Virginians a better sense of the accidents that happen where they live, DMV spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker said.
"It's a very visual reminder of the number of crashes that are occurring right were you live, and it can be quite striking," she said.
The maps can be filtered by year, city or county and street. Crashes can be filtered based on the cause, like whether a deer or pedestrian was involved.
The data shows Newport News had 17 deer-involved crashes in 2016. Only two crashes have been caused by deer this year.
In Hampton, 365 crashes have been caused by distracted driving so far in 2017. At this rate, 2017 will surpass 2016 in distracted driving crashes. The DMV tallied 489 last year, data shows.
“With this information, you might use extra caution when traveling through a particular intersection or remind a new driver of the hazards of driving at an unsafe speed on a road near your home where speed-related crashes happen regularly," DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a news release.
That kind of information is helpful for teens getting their learner's permits and veteran drivers, Brubaker said.
"It's just one little thing you can do to make the road safer for everyone," she said.
The map is available here.