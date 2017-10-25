Toano-based Lumber Liquidators enters agreement in class-action lawsuit

A big-time hardwood flooring retailer took steps this week to settle a number of class-action lawsuits it has been involved in.

Lumber Liquidators, which has stores across North America, including in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton and is based in Toano, will pay a total of $36 million to settle all claims pending in two multi-district litigations, according to a news release Wednesday from Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators’ flooding has been featured on HGTV’s “Dream Home” and “This Old House.” The business, heralded as “the largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America,” faced a number of complaints after a “60 Minutes” television segment alleged the China-sourced products had high levels of formaldehyde, the release stated.

Since then, the company’s been hit with lawsuits questioning whether the product had formaldehyde in it and whether it was durable, and the lawsuits were ultimately merged in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia. The product was discontinued in May 2015, and the company subsequently took a financial hit. CEO John Presley resigned in November 2016, and Dennis Knowles, former chief operating officer, took over.

The company’s been involved in the litigation for two years now.

"Today’s memorandum of understanding represents another important milestone for our company. Over the past two and a half years our new leadership team at Lumber Liquidators has been committed to significant internal and external measures to ensure the products we offer are safe, compliant and of the highest quality for all of our customers," Knowles said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding is a non-binding agreement, typically the first step in forming an official contract. Under this agreement, the company will pay $22 million in cash and $14 million in store-credit vouchers to settle claims made on behalf of consumers between 2009 and May 31, 2015, the release said.

Nearly 800,000 people could be affected by the agreement, according to Alexander Robertson, a plaintiff on the Durability Counsel and lawyer with Robertson & Associates, LLP, which is based in southern California. That number represents anyone who bought the product between 2011 and 2015.

"It never makes sense for us to chase a defendant into bankruptcy, but given their financial ability it's a good settlement for consumers and it gets them the choice of cash or store credit voucher," he said.

The courts officially will approve the settlement in early 2018, said Nancy Fineman of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy. She’s a plaintiff on the Formaldehyde Counsel. The Durability Counsel has its own plaintiffs.

"We wouldn't have agreed to it if we weren't happy. We always like to go to trial because that's what we like to do, but in light of the circumstances it's a good settlement and I'm proud to be doing it," said Fineman, who’s based in northern California.

The agreement doesn’t mean Lumber Liquidators is admitting fault.

"The parties have agreed to settle these matters to avoid the expense and uncertainty of continuing the litigation," the release stated.

