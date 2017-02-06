Long legislative day, but status quo remains on controversial bills

The Virginia General Assembly worked overtime Monday, prepping for a key Tuesday deadline and spending much of its time on legislation that the state's political math nearly guarantees won't become law this year.

Legislation targeting sanctuary cities, abortion clinic funding and creating private school vouchers all moved forward in the Republican-controlled legislature Monday. But with Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe waiting with his veto pen, those votes will likely write more into campaign commercials than the state code.

The two sides found agreement in at least one area that has been controversial in the past: The House set the stage to pass House Bill 2267, which will require insurance companies to cover 12 months of birth control in plans offered in Virginia come 2018.

The bill needs one more House vote before heading to the Senate.

Tuesday night brings the 2017 session's "crossover" deadline. Generally speaking, bills that haven't cleared either the House or the Senate by then are dead for the year. The day typically brings rapid-fire legislating.

The House of Delegates moved some 200 measures forward Monday, setting up final votes for Tuesday to send this legislation to the Senate.

The Senate had a lighter day, but spent time debating sanctuary cities. Senate Bill 1262 would allow the victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in a cities that don't cooperate with the enforcement of federal immigration law, to sue that city for damages. It cleared the chamber on a party line vote, 21-19.

A related measure in the House, House Bill 2000, is set for a final vote in that chamber Tuesday. Both are sure candidates for a veto if they pass. The governor shot down related legislation last year.

Legislation requiring a parental opt-out for explicit literature in schools faces the same fate. Republican legislators have narrowed that bill since last year, when McAuliffe vetoed it. The new version cleared the House on a bipartisan 73-25 vote, but McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy said the governor won't back the measure, which some Democrats describe as a slippery slope toward censorship.

Republican supporters bristle at the suggestion, saying parents ought to have some say over what their children read.

House Bill 2191 would give parents notice and a replacement option when students are going to read books with "sexually explicit content," a term this year's bill defines as criminal sexual assault, bestiality or another sex crime already laid out in state code. The term was not so clearly defined in last year's bill, which was nicknamed the "Beloved Bill" after Toni Morrison's Pulitzer-winning novel, which includes graphic descriptions of rape.

Of local interest, Del. David Yancey's legislation to get Hampton University's proton therapy cancer treatment covered by more insurance policies is queued up for a final vote in the House Tuesday. House Bill 1656 forbids insurers from holding the therapy to a higher standard of clinical evidence than other cancer treatments when coverage decisions are made.

The insurance industry is against the bill, which cleared committee last week after several years of effort.

The Senate approved a "borrower's bill of rights" Monday aimed at educating young people about student loans and putting new regulations on the college loan industry in Virginia. Senate Bill 1053 was brought by Democrats but passed the Senate on a bipartisan 36-4 vote. It heads to the House.

Another candidate for McAuliffe's veto pen that moved Monday: House Bill 1428, which would require people to send a copy of their drivers license or other photo ID in with absentee ballot applications. McAuliffe vetoed a version of this bill last year. The argument against it is that many people don't have a photocopier at home and there's no photo database for registrars to compare the pictures to.

And another likely veto: House Bill 1605, which essentially creates private school vouchers under the name "Parental Choice Education Savings Accounts." The bill would take much of the per-student money set aside for K-12 schools and let parents spend it on private school tuition, books or a college savings account. The governor vetoed this measure last year.

The House also gave tentative approval Monday to House Bill 2264, which would ban state funding for Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide abortions. McAuliffe has promised to veto this bill, too.

The House also voted for legislation McAuliffe can't veto: A proposed constitutional amendment that would give the legislature more power to roll back and edit regulations put in place by the executive branch. At least one member complained of bureaucrats from three different administrations ignoring legislative intent in this rule making process.

House Joint Resolution 545 would have to pass the House and Senate this year, again next year, then be successful in a statewide voter referendum to change the constitution.

Monday brought defeat for dog-hunting legislation that was brought by Speaker of the House William Howell. His House Bill 1900 would have allowed $100 fines for peoples whose dogs chase game onto property "in a manner that unduly burdens the quiet use and enjoyment of the property."

Dozens, and perhaps hundreds, of hunters wearing orange hats or vests came to the legislature Monday to protest this bill, and their cheers rang out when the bill went down 47-48.

Among the other bills queued Monday up for final House votes Tuesday:

•House Bill 1657, an attempt to rein in police license plate database programs. The bill would require information not relevant to a specific investigation to be purged after 7 days from the databases, which can be used to track movement. McAuliffe vetoed a version of this bill last year.

•House Bill 1679, which allows fracking companies to keep secret the recipe behind the mixtures they inject into the ground to drill for natural gas, but not the chemical names. The bill has opposition from environmental groups.

•House Bill 2142, which would delay for a year, until 2018, changes in high school graduation requirements the State Board of Education is working on now. Those changes stem form legislation sponsored by late state Sen. John Miller last year to rewrite those requirements.