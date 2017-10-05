W&M, HU fare well in WSJ college rankings

The College of William and Mary and Hampton University each fared well in the 2018 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings released last week.

W&M was ranked as the 100th best institution of the 1,061 the schools evaluated. HU came in at 191 overall.

W&M was the fourth-highest ranked institution in Virginia, behind the University of Virginia, University of Richmond and Washington and Lee University. HU was sixth overall, with Virginia Tech taking the No. 5. spot.

Christopher Newport University was ranked at No. 501-600, as the various ranking criteria were not complete to give it a solid number from which to rank.

The rankings are judged by four factors: student outcomes such as graduation rate; academic resources including student-to-faculty ratio; engagement, such as a student’s recommendation of the school; and environment, which includes faculty and student diversity data.

Each school is scored out of a possible 100, with outcomes counting toward 40 points, resources at 30, engagement at 20 and environment at 10.

W&M gathered a score of 68 points while HU tallied 61.3 total points.

Data for quantifiable information was obtained from federal government sources such as the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid center, while intangibles were gathered by sources such as the Times Higher Education U.S. Student Survey.

For more information, visit http://wsj.com/graphics/college-rankings-2018-tool.

Hammond can be reached by phone at 757-247-4951 or on Twitter @byjanehammond.