York supervisors kill discussion of beach user fee

The exploration into a fee for Yorktown Beach has ended. York County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sheila Noll announced Tuesday that the board would take no action on the issue.

Talks of a user fee for Yorktown Beach began about a month ago when Supervisor Walter Zaremba said he had asked the county administrator to look into it. Zaremba said the beach is expensive to maintain and the people who use it don’t always leave it in good condition.

CAPTION CineBistro in Peninsula Town Center has new management and will reopen Friday July 27, 2017 as the Peninsula Movie Bistro. CineBistro in Peninsula Town Center has new management and will reopen Friday July 27, 2017 as the Peninsula Movie Bistro. CAPTION CineBistro in Peninsula Town Center has new management and will reopen Friday July 27, 2017 as the Peninsula Movie Bistro. CineBistro in Peninsula Town Center has new management and will reopen Friday July 27, 2017 as the Peninsula Movie Bistro. CAPTION A historic house in Phoebus is currently undergoing renovations to open as a hard cider tasting room Wednesday afternoon July 26, 2017. Tim Smith, along with his brother Doug, are investing to open Sly Clyde Ciderworks, which will be the first hard cidery production facility in Hampton Roads. A historic house in Phoebus is currently undergoing renovations to open as a hard cider tasting room Wednesday afternoon July 26, 2017. Tim Smith, along with his brother Doug, are investing to open Sly Clyde Ciderworks, which will be the first hard cidery production facility in Hampton Roads. CAPTION At the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, a regular unleaded gas pump station is designated for all airport fleet and grounds vehicles. A hand-written log is kept to record the amount and vehicles filled. For about 10 percent of that usage, the airport has no records of who used the gas or what vehicle they filled up. The airport's interim executive director and fire chief say former Executive Director Ken Spirito accounted for some of that difference. Read the full story: Former Newport News airport director didn't track airport gasoline usage, charged gas on credit cards At the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, a regular unleaded gas pump station is designated for all airport fleet and grounds vehicles. A hand-written log is kept to record the amount and vehicles filled. For about 10 percent of that usage, the airport has no records of who used the gas or what vehicle they filled up. The airport's interim executive director and fire chief say former Executive Director Ken Spirito accounted for some of that difference. Read the full story: Former Newport News airport director didn't track airport gasoline usage, charged gas on credit cards CAPTION A new tattoo shop has opened in Isle of Wight County. A new tattoo shop has opened in Isle of Wight County. CAPTION TowneBank, which received the taxpayer-funded repayment of a People Express Airlines loan, lends more money to its directors and executives than virtually any other bank in the United States. TowneBank, which received the taxpayer-funded repayment of a People Express Airlines loan, lends more money to its directors and executives than virtually any other bank in the United States.

He said beach visitors don’t frequent the businesses on Riverwalk Landing, but they park in areas designated for customers.

A Daily Press report about his suggestion prompted a flood of comments from people in the county and on the Peninsula, especially on social media. Other supervisors said they were inundated with comments about beach user fees. Zaremba said he saw a mix of positive and negative comments.

Other supervisors said they were against a user fee but were willing to discuss it. They pointed out other problems, like trash on the beach and parking, that should be addressed, but they stood by their opposition to a fee.

Noll said at Tuesday’s meeting that the county administrator would conduct some studies and make recommendations to the board related to the beach and how the county could handle the influx of visitors during its peak season.

“But pending some extraordinary findings by the staff, no user fees will be charged for beach access,” Noll said. She added that Riverwalk Landing has been “highly successful” and popular and that the board’s hope is for that to continue.

Zaremba reiterated his remarks that beach visitors should not park in the shopping areas and should take clean up after themselves.

Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692. Follow him on Twitter @jdauzreyes.