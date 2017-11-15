Official: NAACP files complaint about York-Poquoson Sheriff deputy's Halloween costume

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office held a a press conference Wednesday night regarding a complaint about a deputy’s Halloween costume, an official said.

A York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputy is being reassigned from her DARE Office role in the school system after the local NAACP issued a complaint stating her Halloween costume was offensive, an official said.

Sheriff J.D. Diggs provided a statement about the incident at a news conference Wednesday night.

He said the deputy dressed up at a private party as Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and her boyfriend was dressed up as President Donald Trump. Diggs said the two did not intend to mock or degrade either politician, but chose the costumes as a joke."

The combined intent of the couple was to portray how funny it would be for two political figures who were at odds with each other to go to a party together," Diggs said.

The York James City Williamsburg NAACP branch issued a release on Wednesday stating that the deputy's decision to dress in blackface was inappropriate."For decades, blackface has been synonymous with hate, degradation, and bigotry," the release states.