York Board approves transfer, purchase for elementary school plans

The York County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of preliminary design work for a planned elementary school in the upper portion of the county.

The work on the school, slated for the Marquis area off Marquis Center Parkway, will cost $210,421. The cost will be funded by a transfer from the county's revenue stabilization reserve fund to the school division's capital projects fund.

The board unanimously approved the transfer and purchase of design work at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The School Board approved the transfer at a May 3 meeting.

Previously, the school division had said it would like to begin construction in 2020, and the project is listed under fiscal years 2019 and 2020 in the county's capital improvement plan.

In his memo to the board, County Administrator Neil Morgan recommended approving the transfer and plans and said the total cost of design is expected to be $2 million.

Caption After nine years, Cedar Crest College President Carmen Twillie Ambar is stepping down from her post. Ambar is leaving to become president of Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. After nine years, Cedar Crest College President Carmen Twillie Ambar is stepping down from her post. Ambar is leaving to become president of Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. Caption After nine years, Cedar Crest College President Carmen Twillie Ambar is stepping down from her post. Ambar is leaving to become president of Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. After nine years, Cedar Crest College President Carmen Twillie Ambar is stepping down from her post. Ambar is leaving to become president of Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. Caption 'Forces in Motion" performanced at Gildersleeve Middle School in Newport News on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The traveling hip-hop physics performance gives students early exposure to space and STEM-based learning using Sir Issac Newton's laws of motion and is traveling through six Newport News school throughout the week. 'Forces in Motion" performanced at Gildersleeve Middle School in Newport News on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The traveling hip-hop physics performance gives students early exposure to space and STEM-based learning using Sir Issac Newton's laws of motion and is traveling through six Newport News school throughout the week. Caption The Thomas Nelson Community College class of 2017 graduated 342 students Thursday night at the Hampton Coliseum. The Thomas Nelson Community College class of 2017 graduated 342 students Thursday night at the Hampton Coliseum. Caption Fourth grade teacher April Dawson challenges students to problem solve. Fourth grade teacher April Dawson challenges students to problem solve. Caption The non-profit organization has licensed its school model to open An Achievable Dream Certified Academy at Highland Springs Elementary in Henrico County in July 2017. Thursday, March 23, 2017. The non-profit organization has licensed its school model to open An Achievable Dream Certified Academy at Highland Springs Elementary in Henrico County in July 2017. Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Morgan added that similar transfers and approvals will be necessary in the future.

The improvement plan lists the new school as having space for 500 students and lists the expected cost of building and furnishing at $23 million.

A residential development is planned for the Marquis area as well and is expected to be built over time as the school comes together.

The subdivision is expected to have 600 units, with 182 houses and 418 apartments.

The Marquis currently consists of a shopping center with a Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and an empty J.C. Penney that closed in April 2015. A Sam's Club is expected to fill a space that is now vacant.

Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692.