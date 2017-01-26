W&M responds with an 82-58 win over Delaware

Like any coach who earns his paycheck, William and Mary's Tony Shaver stresses the value of sharing the basketball. So when he looked at Thursday night's box score and saw 29 field goals on 23 assists, that's a work of art.

Playing in Kaplan Arena for only the third time in 10 games, the Tribe had maybe its best overall performance of the season in an 82-58 win over Delaware. W&M shot 57 percent from the field, 64 percent in the second half, for its first double-digit win since Dec. 29.

And coming as the Tribe (10-9, 4-4 CAA) began a four-game homestand, the timing was perfect.

"Honestly, it looked a little bit more like our team," Shaver said. "We shared the ball well. It's the way we've got to play. It's the way we've always played when we're good.

"It's been a really brutal schedule. Non-conference, and the way our conference schedule fell with so many road games. We've got four in a row at home (against) quality competition, and it's now. The time is now for us to play at our best."

Which is a little funny, since that's not at all how W&M began the second half. Leading by 13 at the break, the Tribe was outscored 12-2 in the first 3 1/2 minutes. In a blink, Delaware (8-14, 1-8), the CAA's last-place team, had made it a three-point game. And Shaver benched his starters.

But William and Mary responded with a remarkable stretch of offensive basketball. Over the next nine-plus minutes of game time, the Tribe scored at least two points on 15 of 19 possessions. W&M shot 13-of-17 from the field, 6-of-9 from the 3-point arc, and outscored the Blue Hens 36-18.

And just like that, it was a blowout again. The Tribe ended up coasting, and the bench was cleared.

"We had a couple of bad turnovers to start the second half, and I think that's why coach benched us," forward Jack Whitman said. "But when we came back, we played more efficiently. We just got the ball to the right players at the right time and scored."

Whitman, a 6-foot-9 presence in the post, was certainly one of those players. In scoring 16 points, he made 7-of-8 shots, four of which were dunks.

Guard Daniel Dixon was another. He finished with 21 points and was 7-of-9 from the field, 4-of-4 from the 3-point arc. But as big he was on the offensive end, he was probably bigger on defense.

Delaware guard Ryan Daly came in averaging 19.3 points in conference games. A week earlier, he had 27 points in an upset win over Northeastern.

But with Dixon in his shirt, Daly was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

"We definitely made it a big key to not let him get going, in the beginning especially," Dixon said. "I just wanted to get out and make him do other things than shoot the ball."

Though he finished with only nine points on 4-of-10 shooting, the Tribe's Omar Prewitt played an outstanding floor game with eight assists and no turnovers in 28 minutes.

"It was amazing the way he was sharing the ball, getting us in the right spots," Dixon said. "His unselfishness is a great thing to watch."

Though finally home, where it is 8-0 this season, William and Mary will remain busy. The Tribe hosts first-place UNC Wilmington Saturday afternoon. Then, Drexel comes to town Monday.

And as Shaver said, the time is now.

