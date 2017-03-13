ChillOut opens in former DQ spot in York

An ice cream and burger joint called ChillOut opened Saturday in the place of the former Dairy Queen franchise across from Shady Banks Shopping Center on Hampton Highway in York County.

" 'Chill out' simply means why don't you be quiet and relax," co-owner Daniel Kim said. "I think we are that kind of place — a happy place."

Daniel and Monica Kim decided not to renew their Dairy Queen franchise agreement last year in order to preserve the iconic, old-fashioned building. Instead, they invested more than $100,000 to completely renovate the inside and freshen up the exterior after closing Dairy Queen at the end of October.

ChillOut sells 12 hard-scooped ice cream flavors in addition to soft-serve ice cream that can be blended or mixed with toppings, Monica Kim said. The restaurant also sells hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, foot-long hot dogs, home-style fries with the potato skins on them, milk shakes and smoothies, Daniel Kim said.

Last year, the Kims explored the idea of converting the restaurant into an Asian-style bistro but stayed true to the roots of the longtime business. Instead, they said ChillOut will offer Korean cuisine specials in the coming months.

The Kims, who live in Kiln Creek, said they added indoor seating for 15 people while outdoor tables can seat about 50 people. The Kims had operated the Dairy Queen franchise at the Tabb location since buying the business in 1997 from Betty McPherson, who ran the Dairy Queen since the mid-1960s.

As a throwback to the old-fashioned ice cream parlor, ChillOut staff wear pink bow ties and soda shop-style hats. ChillOut opened with 15 employees but plans to add several more for the busy summer season, Monica Kim said.

For more information, call 757-865-7663 or visit chilloutyorktown.com.

