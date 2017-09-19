Virginia's DMV faces $16 million shortfall, fees could rise

Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles is facing an estimated operating shortfall of more than $16 million.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Virginians could see an increase in fees as a result.

DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb told the House Appropriations Committee that one solution is to raise prices on vehicle titles, registration and driver's licenses. Another idea is to allow the DMV to keep more of the money it collects for the departments of transportation and health.

Holcomb also told the commission that the DMV lacks sufficient funds to operate even though it collects billions of dollars for the state.

The DMV is a high-profile customer-service agency with wide-ranging responsibilities. They include the impending implementation of the federal Real ID law for enhanced security of driver's licenses and other identification.

CAPTION Two men were shot in the 800 block of 22nd Street Monday night, Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston said. Two men were shot in the 800 block of 22nd Street Monday night, Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston said. CAPTION Two men were shot in the 800 block of 22nd Street Monday night, Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston said. Two men were shot in the 800 block of 22nd Street Monday night, Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston said. CAPTION Northbound Jefferson Avenue is closed at Thimble Shoals Boulevard due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Northbound Jefferson Avenue is closed at Thimble Shoals Boulevard due to a crash Thursday afternoon. CAPTION Sarina Korona collects clothing donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Korona plans on making a delivery trip to Houston next week and is accepting donations at 124 Riverview Drive in Hampton. Sarina Korona collects clothing donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Korona plans on making a delivery trip to Houston next week and is accepting donations at 124 Riverview Drive in Hampton. CAPTION An officer directs traffic at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Coliseum Drive after widespread power outages in Hampton disabled traffic lights. An officer directs traffic at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Coliseum Drive after widespread power outages in Hampton disabled traffic lights. CAPTION Newport News police officers investigate the scene of after a man was hit and killed by a car in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard Saturday August 26, 2017. Newport News police officers investigate the scene of after a man was hit and killed by a car in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard Saturday August 26, 2017.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.