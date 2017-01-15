Forecasts predict cool, damp Monday

Monday's forecast calls for a chilly day and persistent chance of drizzly rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to remain between 45 and 35 degrees.

There's a 40 percent chance for light rain in the morning before 10 a.m. and after 1 p.m. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters expect any possible rainfall to be heavier.

Precipitation is expected to subside in the evening, leaving cloudy skies.

Rain remains in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures are predicted to be higher.