Live video: VIMS osprey cam

A look at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's live osprey camera fixed on a nesting platform on the York River, just in front of VIMS Gloucester Point campus. The live feed allows researchers to watch the adult birds and their hatchlings in the nest.

Ospreys are birds of prey that primarily feed on fish, according to VIMS website. The Chesapeake Bay is home to one of the highest concentrations of breeding pairs, which often return to the same nesting site each year.